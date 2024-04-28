Open Menu

KP CM Takes Notice Of Abduction Of D&S Judge SW; Asks IGP For Safe Recovery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2024 | 12:10 AM

KP CM takes notice of abduction of D&S judge SW; asks IGP for safe recovery

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday took notice of the forced abduction of District and Sessions (D&S) Judge South Waziristan.

He directed the Inspector General of Police to take measures for the safe recovery of the allegedly abducted judge.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister House said that the CM has directed that every possible step should be taken on an emergency basis to recover the judge.

He strongly condemned the alleged abduction and asserted that the elements involved in the incident could not escape from the grip of the law. He assured that the provincial government would take all possible steps to recover the judge.

APP/adi

Related Topics

South Waziristan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police All From Government

Recent Stories

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

17 minutes ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

16 minutes ago
 Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

16 minutes ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

17 minutes ago
 England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

17 minutes ago
 DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

17 minutes ago
Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

25 minutes ago
 02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory o ..

Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand

36 minutes ago
 Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses b ..

Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..

36 minutes ago
 MS Children Hospital takes over charge

MS Children Hospital takes over charge

36 minutes ago
 3 dacoits arrested, illegal weapons recovered

3 dacoits arrested, illegal weapons recovered

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan