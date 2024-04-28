KP CM Takes Notice Of Abduction Of D&S Judge SW; Asks IGP For Safe Recovery
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2024 | 12:10 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday took notice of the forced abduction of District and Sessions (D&S) Judge South Waziristan.
He directed the Inspector General of Police to take measures for the safe recovery of the allegedly abducted judge.
A statement issued by the Chief Minister House said that the CM has directed that every possible step should be taken on an emergency basis to recover the judge.
He strongly condemned the alleged abduction and asserted that the elements involved in the incident could not escape from the grip of the law. He assured that the provincial government would take all possible steps to recover the judge.
APP/adi
