UrduPoint.com

KP CM Takes Notice Of Charsadda Violent Incident

Muhammad Irfan 46 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 11:50 PM

KP CM takes notice of Charsadda violent incident

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has taken notice of the incidents of the killing of a youth and putting the house of an accused of murderer on fire by angry protestors in district Charsadda and directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to present report of the incidents to him

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has taken notice of the incidents of the killing of a youth and putting the house of an accused of murderer on fire by angry protestors in district Charsadda and directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to present report of the incidents to him.

In an official handout issued here on Saturday, the chief minister condemned the violent incident and directed police to take all necessary steps for maintaining law and order and ensuring the rule of law.

He said that both incidents are sorrowful and condemnable. He said that transparent investigations of both incidents would be made and no one would be allowed to take law into their own hands.

The chief minister appealed the residents to remain peaceful and said that all pre-requisites for justice in the matter would be fulfilled.

Related Topics

Fire Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Law And Order Charsadda All

Recent Stories

Vinicius de Oliveira retains UAE Warriors Bantamwe ..

Vinicius de Oliveira retains UAE Warriors Bantamweight title, as Ali Al Qaisi wi ..

1 hour ago
 Biden to meet with Turkey's Erdogan on Sunday: US ..

Biden to meet with Turkey's Erdogan on Sunday: US official

2 minutes ago
 Fawad castigates Maryam Nawaz for sharing two year ..

Fawad castigates Maryam Nawaz for sharing two year old Indian sponsored video ab ..

2 minutes ago
 Jokerman Tiafoe into Vienna final

Jokerman Tiafoe into Vienna final

25 minutes ago
 What's in the global tax reform agreed by the G20? ..

What's in the global tax reform agreed by the G20?

26 minutes ago
 New Delhi Says Pope Francis Accepted Modi's Invita ..

New Delhi Says Pope Francis Accepted Modi's Invitation to Visit India

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.