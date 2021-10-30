KP CM takes notice of Charsadda violent incident

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has taken notice of the incidents of the killing of a youth and putting the house of an accused of murderer on fire by angry protestors in district Charsadda and directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to present report of the incidents to him

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has taken notice of the incidents of the killing of a youth and putting the house of an accused of murderer on fire by angry protestors in district Charsadda and directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to present report of the incidents to him.

In an official handout issued here on Saturday, the chief minister condemned the violent incident and directed police to take all necessary steps for maintaining law and order and ensuring the rule of law.

He said that both incidents are sorrowful and condemnable. He said that transparent investigations of both incidents would be made and no one would be allowed to take law into their own hands.

The chief minister appealed the residents to remain peaceful and said that all pre-requisites for justice in the matter would be fulfilled.