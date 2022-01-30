UrduPoint.com

KP CM Takes Notice Of Firing On Priests

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has taken strong notice of the firing over Priests of Churches here on Ring Road and has directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the incident.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the Chief Minister termed the firing incident with the religious personalities of Christian community a highly condemnable act and said that culprits involved in the heinous incident would not go scot free in any circumstances.

He said that culprits of the incident would be immediately arrested to award them exemplary punishment.

The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan while expressing his heartiest sorrow over the killing of the assistant priest expressed condolence with his family and the whole Christian community of the province.

Expressing heartiest sympathies with the bereaved family, the chief minister said that the provincial government and people of the province are fully sharing the grief of Christian community.

He also expressed good wishes for the early recovery of the injured priest and directed the management of the hospital for provision of best medical treatment to him.

The chief minister while terming the firing incident with the priests a futile attempt to sabotage the exemplary interfaith harmony in the province, said that elements involved in the incident are the enemies of peace, but will never succeed in the accomplishment of their nefarious designs.

