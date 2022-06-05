KP CM takes notice of forests' fire incidents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has taken notice of fire incidents in the mountains of various districts of the province and directed the concerned divisional, district administrations for conducting investigations into these incidents, said an official handout issued here on Sunday.

The chief minister has directed the concerned authorities to identify reasons behind fire incidents and after conducting investigations present report to him.

He said that after proving fire work, then the responsible elements would be dealt with iron hands.

In the meanwhile, the chief minister has directed the concerned district administrations and Rescue 1122 to take urgent steps for distinguishing forests fire and utilization of all available resources for the purpose.

He assured that the provincial government would provide all required resources to district administration. He further directed for preparing an effective strategy to prevent similar incidents in future and then implement it in letter and spirit.