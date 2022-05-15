UrduPoint.com

KP CM Takes Notice Of Killing Sikh Men; Directs For Early Arrest Of Killers: Saif

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2022 | 06:00 PM

KP CM takes notice of killing Sikh men; directs for early arrest of killers: Saif

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan here Sunday took notice over the brutal killing of two Sikh men in Batatal Bazar and marked it as a cowardly act of anti-state elements.

Talking to newsmen, Special Assistant to KP CM on Information, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif said that KP CM expressed grief and sorrow over the killing of two Sikh traders killed by unknown assailants in Peshawar. He said no one will be allowed to disturb peaceful environment in the province besides creating anarchy in the country.

He said there is complete interfaith harmony in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and government has taken pragmatic steps for the welfare and betterment of the entire minority communities existing in the province.

KP CM strictly directed law enforcing agencies and police for early arrest of the killers involved in the attack, disrupting peace in the area.

Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif said that government and people of KP are equally sharing grief of the bereaved families and expressed gratitude with them in this hour of need.

