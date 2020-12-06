UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP CM Takes Notice Of KTH Incident, Orders To Submit Report Within 48 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 03:40 PM

KP CM takes notice of KTH incident, orders to submit report within 48 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here on Sunday took strong notice about death of patients due to lack of oxygen supply at Khyber Teaching Hospital and directed board of Governors to complete and submit inquiry report within 48 hours.

In a statement here, special assistant to CM KP for information, Kamran Bangash said the Chief Minister has expressed anguish over the incident and assured to take strict action against responsible.

He said inquiry report would soon be made public.

He said rumors should not be paid attention and all matters in this regard would be brought before masses.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday All

Recent Stories

Big Heart Foundation launches project to construct ..

2 hours ago

Rescued ‘Al Bahiyah’ whale shark successfully ..

2 hours ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Finnish President on Indep ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press:Setting our sights on the red planet

4 hours ago

Mainland China reports 18 new coronavirus cases

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 6, 2020 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.