KP CM takes notice of KTH incident, orders to submit report within 48 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here on Sunday took strong notice about death of patients due to lack of oxygen supply at Khyber Teaching Hospital and directed board of Governors to complete and submit inquiry report within 48 hours.

In a statement here, special assistant to CM KP for information, Kamran Bangash said the Chief Minister has expressed anguish over the incident and assured to take strict action against responsible.

He said inquiry report would soon be made public.

He said rumors should not be paid attention and all matters in this regard would be brought before masses.