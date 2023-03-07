UrduPoint.com

KP CM Takes Notice Of Leishmaniasis Spread In Landi Kotal

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023 | 04:20 PM

KP CM takes notice of Leishmaniasis spread in Landi Kotal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on Tuesday took notice of large scale spread of Leishmaniasis in Landi Kotal district and sought a report from the Health Department.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned department to utilize all available resources to control the spread of the disease and provide all possible treatment to the patients especially children from being infected and disfigured.

It is to mention here that Leishmaniasis disease was soaring in Landi Kotal and hundreds of local patients including children were repeatedly visiting district headquarter hospital for the treatment.

However, they complained about the unavailability of Leishmaniasis injections. As per health experts, the disease spread because of biting of a kind of mosquito 'Sand Fly', present in freshwater.

It can fly only two feet high and bites exposed portions of the human body, mostly children which turns into a constant wound if not treated.

A patient needs 10-30 doses to be injected for curing the disease, doctors in the hospital said.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Landi Kotal All From

Recent Stories

MBRGI expands international partnerships to achiev ..

MBRGI expands international partnerships to achieve sustainable food security

2 hours ago
 PSL 2023 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2023 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Score, History, Who Will W ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Governor-Ge ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Governor-General of Tuvalu

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General's Special Envoy to Afghanist ..

OIC Secretary-General's Special Envoy to Afghanistan Meets with the Deputy Prime ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General and UNESCO Deputy Director-G ..

OIC Secretary-General and UNESCO Deputy Director-General Discuss Ways and Means ..

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General and UNESCO Deputy Director-G ..

OIC Secretary-General and UNESCO Deputy Director-General Discuss Ways and Means ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.