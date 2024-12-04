KP CM takes notice of medicines shortage in Kurram

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur while taking notice of shortage of medicines in district Kurram due to road blockage has directed the quarters concerned to ensure supply of essential medicines to Kurram through provincial government's helicopter

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur while taking notice of shortage of medicines in district Kurram due to road blockage has directed the quarters concerned to ensure supply of essential medicines to Kurram through provincial government's helicopter.

Further, The Chief Minister has allocated his helicopter for supply of medicines to Kurram until road access is completely restored.

On Wednesday, two consignments of essential medicines, including life-saving drugs worth Rs 6.3 million, were airlifted to Kurram via K.P government's helicopter.

In compliance with the Chief Minister’s directives, the Advisor for Health and the Secretary Health are personally monitoring the distribution of medicines in Kurram.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the availability of essential medicines must be ensured at all times in the district. He further instructed that air deliveries should remain operational until ground connectivity is fully re-established.

The provincial government is committed to utilizing all available resources to ensure the uninterrupted supply of medicines to the area, he added.

APP/fam