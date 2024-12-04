Open Menu

KP CM Takes Notice Of Medicines Shortage In Kurram

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2024 | 08:11 PM

KP CM takes notice of medicines shortage in Kurram

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur while taking notice of shortage of medicines in district Kurram due to road blockage has directed the quarters concerned to ensure supply of essential medicines to Kurram through provincial government's helicopter

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur while taking notice of shortage of medicines in district Kurram due to road blockage has directed the quarters concerned to ensure supply of essential medicines to Kurram through provincial government's helicopter.

Further, The Chief Minister has allocated his helicopter for supply of medicines to Kurram until road access is completely restored.

On Wednesday, two consignments of essential medicines, including life-saving drugs worth Rs 6.3 million, were airlifted to Kurram via K.P government's helicopter.

In compliance with the Chief Minister’s directives, the Advisor for Health and the Secretary Health are personally monitoring the distribution of medicines in Kurram.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the availability of essential medicines must be ensured at all times in the district. He further instructed that air deliveries should remain operational until ground connectivity is fully re-established.

The provincial government is committed to utilizing all available resources to ensure the uninterrupted supply of medicines to the area, he added.

APP/fam

Related Topics

Shortage Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Drugs Road All Government Million P

Recent Stories

KP CM meets injured PTI workers who fell from cont ..

KP CM meets injured PTI workers who fell from container during Islamabad protest

7 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif launches ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif launches Honahar Scholarship

7 seconds ago
 PJA hosts literary session with author, poet Dr. A ..

PJA hosts literary session with author, poet Dr. Aurangzeb Niazi

8 seconds ago
 Sindh govt to launch program for enhancing climate ..

Sindh govt to launch program for enhancing climate resilience, agri-produce

10 seconds ago
 PTI Nov 26 protest march badly failed despite usin ..

PTI Nov 26 protest march badly failed despite using of KP Govt machinary: Govern ..

11 seconds ago
 PAA hosts e-Kacheri for first time after separatio ..

PAA hosts e-Kacheri for first time after separation from CAA

16 minutes ago
Price of gold stays stable

Price of gold stays stable

1 second ago
 Smog decreases: Lahore ranks 9th in terms of pollu ..

Smog decreases: Lahore ranks 9th in terms of pollution

3 seconds ago
 Cochlear implant facility started in Civil Hospita ..

Cochlear implant facility started in Civil Hospital Quetta

4 seconds ago
 Man murdered his cousin, cut off his thumb to with ..

Man murdered his cousin, cut off his thumb to withdraw Rs1m from ATM arrested

25 minutes ago
 Japan embassy celebrates its 70th self-Defense for ..

Japan embassy celebrates its 70th self-Defense forces Day

25 minutes ago
 CM condoles death of Admiral Yastur-ul-Haq Malik

CM condoles death of Admiral Yastur-ul-Haq Malik

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan