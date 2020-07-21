KP CM takes notice of Panra’s song at Official residence in Khyber

(@fidahassanain)

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has taken notice of the matter after some reports of Panra’s song shooting at a state-owned residence went viral on social media, and constituted a committee led by provincial home secretary to probe it.

Pashto Singer Gul Panra allegedly shot a portion of her latest video at a state-owned residence in Khyber District.

Mahmood Khan asked the officials as who gave the singer permission to enter the state-owned property.

Panra has been in controversy earlier as well when on November 2, 2017, she was issued a tax notice of Rs10 million. The singer often sings in Pushto also sang a Persian song at Coke Studio taking her to new heights of fame. She also sang a Punjabi song which received a lot of applause from her fans.