KP CM Takes Notice Of Panra’s Song At Official Residence In Khyber

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 01:10 PM

KP CM takes notice of Panra’s song at Official residence in Khyber

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has taken notice of the matter after some reports of Panra’s song shooting at a state-owned residence went viral on social media, and constituted a committee led by provincial home secretary to probe it.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 21st, 2020) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took notice of Pashto Singer Gul Panra’s song that was shoot at office residence of District Khyber’s Deputy Commissioner here on Tuesday.

Pashto Singer Gul Panra allegedly shot a portion of her latest video at a state-owned residence in Khyber District.

The CM took notice after some reports emerged that Pashto Singer Panra’s song was allegedly shot at official residence of a deputy commissioner. The pictures of the singer sitting at the official residence of the Deputy Commissioner went viral on social media.

Mahmood Khan asked the officials as who gave the singer permission to enter the state-owned property.

A committee comprising KP Home Secretary was also formed to investigate the subject matter.

Panra has been in controversy earlier as well when on November 2, 2017, she was issued a tax notice of Rs10 million. The singer often sings in Pushto also sang a Persian song at Coke Studio taking her to new heights of fame. She also sang a Punjabi song which received a lot of applause from her fans.

