KP CM Takes Notice Of Teaching Staff Deployment On Administrative Posts

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 09:23 PM

KP CM takes notice of teaching staff deployment on administrative posts

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has taken notice of the posting of teaching cadre staff including lecturers and professors of Higher Education Department on administrative posts of other departments on deputation basis

He has ordered immediate repatriation of all such staff to Higher Education Department for further posting in colleges, said an official handout issued here on Friday.

Chief Minister's Secretariat has issued instruction to the heads of Higher Education and Establishment Department for necessary steps to repatriate all such lecturers and professors to their parent department within three days.

It merits a mention here that in a progress review meeting regarding the public issues of southern districts held here the other day with chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the chair, elected representatives from the southern districts raised the issue of staff deficiency in colleges of the province.

The chief minister on the spot issued directives to repatriate all the deputations' professors and lecturers to their parent department.

Mahmood Khan has said that lecturers and professors were hired for teaching purpose and not for running administrative affairs, and as such they should perform the duties for which they have been recruited.

He said that due to the posting of teaching staff on administrative posts in other departments the studies of college students were badly affected and therefore, their posting in other departments on deputation should be stopped permanently.

