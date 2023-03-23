UrduPoint.com

KP CM Takes Notices Of Irregularities In Distribution Of Free Flour

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2023 | 02:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister, Mohammad Azam Khan here on Thursday took notice of irregularities in the distribution of free flour among deserving people and directed officials to look into the matter.

In a statement, he directed all the district administrations to ensure uninterrupted delivery of flour to people across the province during the month of Ramadan.

It is worth mentioning here that a 40-year-old man suffocated and four others sustained injuries in a stampede while trying to get free-of-charge flour being distributed in Charsadda district.

Rescue1122 teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to DHQ, Charsadda.

