KP CM task force on electricity theft recovers 33.6mln dues in two months

(@FahadShabbir)

The Chief Minister's Task Force for the prevention of illegal use of electricity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recovered over Rs 33.6 million dues during last two months in various crackdowns across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The Chief Minister's Task Force for the prevention of illegal use of electricity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recovered over Rs 33.6 million dues during last two months in various crackdowns across the province.

The task force headed by Provincial Secretary Energy and Power Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah with the help of PESCO conducted raids against illegal connections and direct hooks from July 18 till date and identified and removed 1870 direct hooks, arrested 90 people over power pilferage and registered cases against 789 people, said an official press release issued here on Thursday.

Under the supervision of the Chief Executive PESCO Engineer Gul Nabi Syed, raids led by the respective Deputy Commissioners in Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, Swabi, Khyber, Hazara 1, Hazara 2, Bannu in various districts of the province.

A total 2,768 cases of electricity theft were registered while over Rs 31.2 were recovered from defaulters.

Similarly, during the operation, electricity wires and other electrical equipment worth Rs 235,000 were seized.

Special Secretary Power Tashfeen Haider is supervising the Chief Minister Task Force at the provincial level established in the Department of Energy and Power as performing monitoring duties.

Chairman Chief Minister Task Force Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah and Chief Executive PESCO Engineer Gul Nabi Syed hoped that the campaign would help discourage misuse of electricity and recovery from defaulters would overcome the electricity crisis in the province.