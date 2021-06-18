KP CM terms budget 2021-22 as balanced, pro-poor, historic

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has termed the provincial budget for financial year 2021-22 as a balanced, pro-poor and a historic budget and said that this is the largest budget in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has termed the provincial budget for financial year 2021-22 as a balanced, pro-poor and a historic budget and said that this is the largest budget in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement issued here regarding the budget for the financial year 2021-22 here on Friday, the chief minister said that all possible efforts have been made to provide maximum relief to the common man in the budget.

The chief minister that all the sectors have been fully focused in the budget which on implementation, would bring about a new era of development in the province and visible positive change in the lives of the masses.

He said this was a tax free budget as no new tax had been levied rather historical exemptions were given to different sectors adding that despite difficult financial situation, the provincial government did not compromise on the developmental portfolio, and Rs. 370 billion have been allocated for the developmental projects which is 33% of the total budget.

He said that special focus has been given to the ongoing developmental projects of public welfare so as to complete these projects well in time for which 80% of the developmental budget has been allocated.

He added that enhancement of development portfolio, reforms in provincial taxes, increase in the salaries of government employees and pensioners, relief to farmers, honorarium for Aaima-e-Karam, enhancement of education and health sector budget, increase in the monthly wages of daily wagers, subsidy for providing wheat flour on cheaper rates to public, food basket program for deserving people were the some important relief initiatives proposed in the budget.

He said that Rs. 20 billion had been allocated for food basket program and wheat flour for subsidy.

The chief minister said that social sector has been the top most priority of PTI government from the very first day adding that budget of education, health, drinking water and other social sector has been increased manifold in the budget for upcoming financial year.

He termed the Sehat Card Plus Scheme a flagship project of the provincial government and said that various initiatives have been proposed to make it further comprehensive adding that free liver transplant had been included in the scheme whereas free Blood Transfusion is also being covered in the scheme.

Similarly, Mahmood Khan added that under the Sehat Card Plus scheme in merged areas, annual coverage has been increased from Rs. 0.6 million 1.00 million per house hold.

He said that despite difficult financial situation, significant increase has been made in the budget of various sectors adding that as compared to the last financial year, Elementary & Secondary Education budget has been increased by Rs. 24 billion, Health budget by Rs. 22 billion, Police budget increased by Rs. 12 billion, Tourism & sports sector budget increased by Rs. 11 billion and Local Government budget increased by Rs. 6 billion in the new year budget.

The chief minister congratulated the provincial minister Taimur Saleem Jhagara and his entire team for preparing such a balanced and historic budget.