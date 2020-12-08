UrduPoint.com
KP CM Terms Labour Community Role Vital In National Progress

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

KP CM terms labour community role vital in national progress

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Tuesday termed the role of labour community as of vital importance in national progress and development and said the government was taking concrete steps for welfare of labour community and protection of their rights.

He directed the labour and other concerned departments to immediately complete the under construction residential labour flats at Regi Lalma Peshawar. He also asked quarters concerned to take necessary measures to provide required volume of funds for timely completion of the labour flats.

He was chairing a meeting of labour department to review progress on the housing schemes of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Workers Welfare Board at Chief Minister House.

The CM directed the Peshawar Development Authority to take necessary steps to ensure provision of electricity to all labour flats and directed the Relief Department to immediately pay arrears under the heads of utility bills of aforementioned 592 flats previously used as quarantine facility center.

He directed Commissioner Peshawar and higher authorities of other relevant departments including Labour, PDA and district administration Peshawar to jointly present workable proposals to resolve the issues related to the possession and ownership of residential land acquired by the labour department.

He further directed the industry and mineral departments to provide the data of all labors working in mines and mineral industries to labour department so that their registration with concerned institution is done and protection of their rights is ensured.

Provincial Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai, Secretary Labour Akbar Khan, Secretary Health Imtiaz Hussain Shah and higher authorities of district administration, Peshawar Development Authority and other concerned departments attended the meeting.

Briefing about the ongoing housing projects of workers welfare board, the meeting was informed that 95 percent physical progress has been made so far on the construction of 1200 family flats and allied infrastructure at Regi Lalma Peshawar.

It was informed that under the phase-II of this project, construction of 856 more family flats and allied infrastructure was in progress adding that 94 percent physical work on phase-II has also been completed as well.

The meeting was told that PESCO had partially provided electricity to 592 flats and work on the provision of electricity to leftover flats was in progress.

