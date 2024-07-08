KP CM Terrorism Cases: ATC Adjourns Hearing Till July 29
Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2024 | 11:22 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday adjourned the hearing till July 29 for indictment of Chief Minister Khyber Paktunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur in connection with terrorism cases registered in police stations Sangjhani and I-9.
The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the case.
During the hearing, CM KP Ali Amin Gandapur and PML-N MNA Khurram Shahzad appeared before the court.
The judge summoned Gandapur to the rostrum, and remarked that copies of the charge sheet would be provided at the next hearing.
