Open Menu

KP CM Terrorism Cases: ATC Adjourns Hearing Till July 29

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2024 | 11:22 PM

KP CM terrorism cases: ATC adjourns hearing till July 29

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday adjourned the hearing till July 29 for indictment of Chief Minister Khyber Paktunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur in connection with terrorism cases registered in police stations Sangjhani and I-9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday adjourned the hearing till July 29 for indictment of Chief Minister Khyber Paktunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur in connection with terrorism cases registered in police stations Sangjhani and I-9.

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the case.

During the hearing, CM KP Ali Amin Gandapur and PML-N MNA Khurram Shahzad appeared before the court.

The judge summoned Gandapur to the rostrum, and remarked that copies of the charge sheet would be provided at the next hearing.

The court adjourned the case till July 29.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz July Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

June 2024 was the hottest on record as global heat ..

June 2024 was the hottest on record as global heat wave persists: Report

38 seconds ago
 Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Ran ..

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah voices concern ove ..

39 seconds ago
 SHO of PS Jamshoro rounded up for collusion in arr ..

SHO of PS Jamshoro rounded up for collusion in arrested car lifter's escape

41 seconds ago
 Journalists served notices in contempt case

Journalists served notices in contempt case

2 minutes ago
 Court adjourns hearing of PTI' founder, Bushra mar ..

Court adjourns hearing of PTI' founder, Bushra marriage case till July 9

2 minutes ago
 New era of agricultural development to begin: Mini ..

New era of agricultural development to begin: Minister Kirmani

21 minutes ago
NDMA Advisory: Monsoon activity in Sindh, Eastern ..

NDMA Advisory: Monsoon activity in Sindh, Eastern Balochistan on July 8, 9

20 minutes ago
 PM congratulates President-elect of Iran on teleph ..

PM congratulates President-elect of Iran on telephone

20 minutes ago
 Child Protection Bureau being further improved for ..

Child Protection Bureau being further improved for street children protection: S ..

20 minutes ago
 3 killed, 10 injured in Dera Adamkhail traffic acc ..

3 killed, 10 injured in Dera Adamkhail traffic accident

23 minutes ago
 Wimbledon day 8 results - 2nd update

Wimbledon day 8 results - 2nd update

23 minutes ago
 European stocks drop after French election

European stocks drop after French election

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan