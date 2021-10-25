KP CM to address public meeting on Nov 7

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mahmood Jan prepared strategy for PTI's public meeting scheduled on November 7 at Ring Road Pesahwar.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan will addressed the public meeting and announce a package of mega development schemes for the provincial metropolis.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the Deputy Speaker said that the successful public meeting will expose the popularity of opposition and they will not anything except disappointment.

He said that the public meeting will prove a milestone for the development of Peshawar. He said that development schemes will not only put the city on the track of development rather will also help provide huge relief of the people.

Deputy Speaker said that masses are fully aware and could not be hoodwinked by the hallow slogans of opposition. He said that the current economic issues and price hike are due to loot and plunder of the previous rulers.

He clarified that PTI is the top popular political party and like last general elections, the people will vote for it once again in next general elections.

He appealed all PTI workers to ensure their participation to make the public meeting successful and show its public power to the opposition.