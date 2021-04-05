Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan will soon announce a historic Ramadan package and has directed the provincial ministers to visit bazars in their respective districts during Ramadan to control hoarding and profiteering

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan will soon announce a historic Ramadan package and has directed the provincial ministers to visit bazars in their respective districts during Ramadan to control hoarding and profiteering.

This was stated by Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information & Higher education Kamran Bangash during a post-cabinet media briefing here on Monday. The meeting of the provincial cabinet was held here with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair.

The cabinet meeting attended by Ministers, Advisors, Special Assistants to Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, Addl: Chief Secretary and Administrative Secretaries.

Kamran Bangash said that Chief Minister has directed the cabinet members to prepare e-transfer policy within a week to ensure quick disposal as well as transparency in the postings/transfers.

The Chief Minister directed the ministers to convene a monthly review meeting of their departments to ensure early completion of the development projects initiated for the welfare of the people.

He also directed to ensure the availability of first aid in the health sector in remote areas of the province by making the inactive civil dispensaries functional and also ensure availability of required staff.

The Chief Minister directed the secretaries of the department to ensure strict implementation of the CM's directives issued by the Chief Minister's Office for the welfare of the masses.

He also directed the Health Department to include liver transplant, bone marrow treatment and blood transfusion in the Sehat Card Plus to ensure free treatment.

Kamran Bangash further said that the cabinet has decided to provide a subsidy of Rs. 20.8 billion on wheat to ensure provision of Atta to the people on government's subsidized rates during Ramadan.

The Cabinet also approved the procedure for providing 1320 residential flats on 150 kanals of land to the poor under the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The price of each flat has been fixed at Rs.2.2 million The beneficiaries will be those whose monthly income does not exceed Rs 40,000 and are permanent residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

One flat will be 780 square feet and the deserving people will get it through Draw. The Cabinet also approved to provide compensation of Rs. 1 million each to the families of 7 persons who were martyred in Hazara Division during the ANP rule.

The cabinet approved outsourcing of Regional Blood Transfusion Centers to ensure safe transfusion. Outsourcing will be implemented by the Healthcare Foundation.

The cabinet also approved the establishment of "Jawan Markaz" at the district level in the province, which would provide IT base training, indoor sports facilities and create employment opportunities for the youth.

The first project of Jawan Markaz in district Mardan is ready while in the second phase Peshawar Jawan Markaz will also be established. Under "Ehsass and Poverty Alleviation Program" four vehicles have been provided to Bait-ul-Mal. The program will start from April 11, 2021during Ramadan.

The cabinet also approved the establishment of a Skill Development Company. Private members of its board of Directors include Maleeha Bangash, Iqbal Wazir, Affan Aziz and Shafiq. The provincial cabinet also approved necessary amendments to the MTI appellate tribunal rules.

The cabinet also approved setting up of Primary care and management committees in hospitals, rural health centers and BHUs to improve health facilities and monitor them effectively.

The cabinet also approved the reconstitution of the Board of Directors of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC).