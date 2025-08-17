Open Menu

KP CM To Go Allout For Rehabilitation Of Flood Victims

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2025 | 08:50 PM

KP CM to go allout for rehabilitation of flood victims

BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Sunday visited flood-affected areas of Pir Baba and Bashonai in district Buner to assess damages and review ongoing relief efforts.

He was accompanied by provincial cabinet members, MNA Barrister Gohar, Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, and other senior officials.

During the visit, the CM met with affected families, condoled with the relatives of those who lost their lives in the floods, and offered prayers for the deceased. Expressing deep grief, he said the loss of precious human lives was an irreparable tragedy, and assured that the provincial government stood shoulder to shoulder with the victims in this difficult hour.

“Human lives cannot be replaced, but the government will not leave the victims alone,” Gandapur said, pledging maximum assistance. He assured that all financial losses would be fully compensated and that government infrastructure damaged by the floods would be restored without delay.

The CM added that while rescue and relief operations were underway, a comprehensive damage assessment would soon be completed to ensure timely rehabilitation and disbursement of compensation. He reaffirmed that every affected individual would receive 100 percent compensation and that no one would be left out.

