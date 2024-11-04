Open Menu

KP CM To Inaugurate Third Phase Of Drug Free Peshawar Drive On Nov 7

Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2024 | 02:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur would inaugurate the third phase of the drug-free Peshawar campaign at University of Peshawar on November 7.

The largest rehabilitation program of the provincial government would be attended by provincial ministers, members of national and provincial assemblies, businessmen and industrialists, journalists, bureaucrats, artists, social workers, students, lawyers and civil society members.

According to a statement issued by the office of Commissioner Peshawar Division, a marathon race, an awareness walk would be held while improvisational drama, music and other entertainment programs would be presented during the program.

KP CM would distribute prizes and appreciation certificates to those who have performed prominently in the drug free Peshawar campaign so far.

