KP CM Told 56,000 Security Personnel Required For General Election In Province

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2023 | 06:00 PM

KP CM told 56,000 security personnel required for general election in province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan, here, on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting which deliberated upon the recommendations given by the stakeholders on the law and order situation and corresponding security personnel required to hold the general election in the province.

The interim CM was apprised that over 56,000 police personnel were required for election security as Azam Khan gave directions to inform Governor Ghulam Ali in writing about recommendations and suggestions given by the relevant authorities about the overall security situation and required security personnel for the general election in the province.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, IGP, Secretary Home, and other relevant authorities with the chief minister in chair.

Moreover, the interim CM was informed that general elections in settled and tribal districts would be held simultaneously.

"The police manpower for the security of general election was not sufficient in the existing situation and over 56,000 additional security personnel were required for security during the elections in the province. Besides 1,500 personnel of FC are needed for the security of important political leaders during election campaigns," said one of the meeting's attendees.

It was told that only when the provincial government would be able to provide foolproof security if the required security staff was provided for the general election.

