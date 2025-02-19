KP CM urged to ensure effective implementation of 2% Minority Quota in universities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The Civil Society Support Group has urged Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapure to take concrete measures for full and effective implementation of the 2% minority admission quota across all public sector universities in the province.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, in 2021 Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa introduced a 2% minority admission quota in public sector universities to enhance educational opportunities for minority communities.

Progress continued in 2022, with the allocation of a 2% quota at the Intermediate level and a 1% quota for Associate Degree and BS programs, demonstrating compliance at these levels.

The notification of the Revised Admission Policy 2023-2024 by the Department of Higher Education, integrating these quotas in government colleges, is a commendable step, according to civil society representatives.

The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) Sub-Committee on Minority Issues has played an active role in advocating for these quotas by issuing reminder letters to universities.

However, full compliance at the university level remains a significant concern, affecting equal access to higher education for minority students.

The recent passage of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities (Amendment) Act, 2024, on January 21, 2025, transferred the powers of the Chancellor from the Governor to the Chief Minister, granting direct authority over public universities.

Given this legislative shift, civil society urges the Chief Minister to direct the Department of Higher Education to develop an online centralized monitoring and compliance system to track the implementation of the quota.

This system should include mechanisms for public information, accountability, and redressal to ensure fair and equitable access to education for minority communities.

Yumna Aftab, a prominent civil society activist, emphasized, "While the minority admission quota is a progressive policy step, the real impact can only be seen through its complete implementation. Many talented minority students still face barriers to accessing higher education due to the lack of enforcement of this policy. We urge the Chief Minister to take swift action in ensuring that all universities fully comply with the quota."

Usman Afridi, Chairman of Grow Up, a leading youth group in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stated, "Education is a fundamental right, and the failure to implement this quota deprives young minority students of their rightful opportunities.

The Chief Minister now has direct authority over universities, and we expect prompt measures to make this quota fully operational. A diverse academic environment will strengthen our society and provide minority students the platform they deserve.

Civil society representatives express hope for accelerated measures, stating that effective implementation of this quota will not only uphold principles of inclusivity and merit but also reinforce Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s commitment to promoting a diverse and equitable academic environment.