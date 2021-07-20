KP CM urges masses to celebrate Eid with simplicity

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday announced to celebrate Eid ul Azha with simplicity and urged masses to avoid gatherings and functions in the wake of third wave of corona infection

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Tuesday announced to celebrate Eid ul Azha with simplicity and urged masses to avoid gatherings and functions in the wake of third wave of corona infection.

He also directed the Cabinet members to strictly observe corona SOPs on Eid and avoid Eid Milan parties and functions at their Hujras and places, adding that a slightest negligence can cause great trouble.

Mahmood Khan said that there was a great threat of corona spread on the eve of Eid ul Azha therefore everyone should have to show responsibility and keep the Eid festivities simple.