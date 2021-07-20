KP CM urges ministers, legislators to avoid crowds

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 09:13 PM

In view of the fourth wave of COVID-19 pandemic and its possible outbreak during Eid-ul -Azha, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday directed all the cabinet members, parliamentary secretaries and Members Provincial Assembly to avoid all indoor and outdoor public interactions/gatherings at their residences, villages and native towns on the occasion of Eid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :In view of the fourth wave of COVID-19 pandemic and its possible outbreak during Eid-ul -Azha, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday directed all the cabinet members, parliamentary secretaries and Members Provincial Assembly to avoid all indoor and outdoor public interactions/gatherings at their residences, villages and native towns on the occasion of Eid.

In a letter issued from Chief Minister's Secretariat addressed to all the provincial ministers/advisers/Special Assistants, parliamentary secretaries and Members Provincial Assembly it has been urged to strictly follow the COVID Standard Operating Procedures in letter and spirit so that the possible outbreak of the pandemic at mass scale could be avoided and the general public could be guarded against the virus.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister while deciding to celebrate the Eid with simplicity has also made an appeal to the general public to celebrate the Eid at their homes with utmost simplicity, strictly follow Corona SOPs and take special care for cleanliness.

In a statement issued here the Chief Minister has said that even a slight negligence and carelessness towards Corona SoPs during the Eid days could cause the mass scale outbreak of the virus and thus put everyone in difficult situation adding that everyone needs to strictly adhere to the precautionary measures.

Mahmood khan has also urged upon the general public to take special care of cleanliness and sanitation while disposing off the waste of sacrificial animals.

