KP CM Urges PTI Workers To Shun Differences

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2022 | 06:16 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Thursday said that the PTI suffered a lot in the local body polls due to internal rift, but the lost glory can be regained by supporting PTI candidate in remaining districts, setting aside differences

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Thursday said that the PTI suffered a lot in the local body polls due to internal rift, but the lost glory can be regained by supporting PTI candidate in remaining districts, setting aside differences.

Addressing PTI workers convention at district Mansehra, he assured the party workers that Ehsas Programme, Sehat, Jawan cards and their cheques would be distributed in consultation with the party workers.

Besides, Federal Ministers Pervez Khattak, Azam Khan Swati, Omar Ayub Khan, Provincial Minister Shauat Yousafzai, Special Assistant to KP CM, Ahmad Hussain Shah, MNA Saleh Mohammad Khan, MPA Babar Saleem Swati, Nawabzada Farid, a large number party workers were also present on the occasion.

The chief minister said that from now onward all minor and big steps would be taken in consultations with party workers.

Stressing for unity and discipline among the party workers, he said that several mega development projects including water supply scheme, medical college, Mansehra Bypass and up-gradation of the district headquarters hospital would be completed during the next two years.

Furthermore, he said that a formal announcement regarding the bifurcation of Tehsil Bafa and Mansehra in districts would be announced soon.

He said that they would have stood by Prime Minister Imran Khan wholeheartedly.

