UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP CM Urges Strict Adherence To Precautionary Measures, SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 08:10 PM

KP CM urges strict adherence to precautionary measures, SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan while expressing concern on the increasing number of corona cases has urged the general public to realize the sensitivity of the issue and to strictly adhere to the precautionary measures and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government in order to contain the mass scale outbreak of the corona pandemic.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister has termed strict adherence to the SOPs as of vital importance and the only effective way to contain the outbreak of the pandemic and warned that in case of violation of the SOPs, the administration would be left with no option but to take strict action against the violators adding that the premises where SOPs were not being implemented, would be closed down.

Mahmood Khan said that in view of the difficulties faced by the people specially the vulnerable segments of society, the government had decided to ease up the lockdown in essential areas subject to the implementation of SOPs adding that violation of the SOPs would prove disastrous in the prevailing situation.

He also urged upon the traders, business community and the transporters to play their import role and extent cooperation to the administration in getting the SOPs implemented.

"As long as the pandemic exist we have to live it and the only way to live safely with the virus is to follow the precautionary measures and the SOPs strictly," Mahmood Khan remarked and expressed the hope that the general public while realizing the gravity of the issue, will show utmost responsibility.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has expressed good wishes for the early recovery of Speaker Provincial Assembly, Mushataq Ahmad Ghani, Members Provincial Assembly, Dr. Smaira Shams and Ayesha Banoo, all other political and social figures, health workers, government officials and all the common citizens who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Import Business Provincial Assembly All Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed posts an Instagram video thank ..

14 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews progress of work on AE ..

44 minutes ago

India reports more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

SSC witnesses 30% return to the workplace

1 hour ago

World Security introduces &#039;Smart Helmet&#039; ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Investments enhances sustainable reporting; ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.