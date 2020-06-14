KP CM urges strict adherence to precautionary measures, SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan while expressing concern on the increasing number of corona cases has urged the general public to realize the sensitivity of the issue and to strictly adhere to the precautionary measures and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government in order to contain the mass scale outbreak of the corona pandemic.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister has termed strict adherence to the SOPs as of vital importance and the only effective way to contain the outbreak of the pandemic and warned that in case of violation of the SOPs, the administration would be left with no option but to take strict action against the violators adding that the premises where SOPs were not being implemented, would be closed down.

Mahmood Khan said that in view of the difficulties faced by the people specially the vulnerable segments of society, the government had decided to ease up the lockdown in essential areas subject to the implementation of SOPs adding that violation of the SOPs would prove disastrous in the prevailing situation.

He also urged upon the traders, business community and the transporters to play their import role and extent cooperation to the administration in getting the SOPs implemented.

"As long as the pandemic exist we have to live it and the only way to live safely with the virus is to follow the precautionary measures and the SOPs strictly," Mahmood Khan remarked and expressed the hope that the general public while realizing the gravity of the issue, will show utmost responsibility.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has expressed good wishes for the early recovery of Speaker Provincial Assembly, Mushataq Ahmad Ghani, Members Provincial Assembly, Dr. Smaira Shams and Ayesha Banoo, all other political and social figures, health workers, government officials and all the common citizens who have tested positive for COVID-19.