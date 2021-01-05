UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP CM Urges World Community, UN To Play Role In Resolution Of Kashmir Issue

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 03:20 PM

KP CM urges world community, UN to play role in resolution of Kashmir issue

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday called upon the world community and the United Nations (UN) to play their role in a just and peaceful resolution of the longstanding dispute of Jammu and Kashmir which has put peace in the entire region at stake

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Tuesday called upon the world community and the United Nations (UN) to play their role in a just and peaceful resolution of the longstanding dispute of Jammu and Kashmir which has put peace in the entire region at stake.

In a message on the right to self-determination day, the chief minister said Pakistan would continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the just cause of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) till the realization of the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

He said that the 5th of January was commemorated every year as the right to self-determination day for the people of IIOJK, adding the day was aimed at reminding the global community to fulfill their responsibility towards the Kashmiri people by playing its part in resolving the Kashmir issues.

He said that Indian forces were committing atrocities and grossly violating human rights in the occupied valley. He said that Indian government had created an environment of fear through such barbaric and illegal measures, but the UN had not implemented its own resolutions on Kashmir issue despite passage of 71 years.

He said the day was being observed to make international community and the United Nations realize towards the early grant of right to self determination to Kashmir through implementation of the historic resolutions on Kashmir passed this day (January 5) in 1949 by the Security Council of the UN.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Chief Minister World United Nations Jammu January Moral Government

Recent Stories

David Miller, Rashid Khan, Chris Gayle feature in ..

25 minutes ago

Qatar emir lands in Saudi Arabia for landmark summ ..

2 minutes ago

Developer of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Stands Up ..

2 minutes ago

Police seize 6.3Kg heroin, arrest three smugglers

2 minutes ago

China releases revised performance evaluation rule ..

2 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid arrives in Saudi Arabia to att ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.