KP CM visits Bajaur, meets with victim families of suicide blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on Monday visited district Bajaur where he met with the local elders and the families of the martyrs of the suicide blast.

The chief minister expressed condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and granting of patience for the bereaved families.

The chief minister along with Chief Secretary and IG Police visited District Headquarters Hospital Timargarh and inquired after the health of the injured of Bajaur blast.

He said that the purpose of the incident was to create unrest in the province. He termed the Bajaur blast a big tragedy and assured all support to the bereaved families and injured persons.