KP CM Visits Cadet College Kohat

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2022 | 04:50 PM

KP CM visits Cadet College Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Saturday attended the 26th Parents' Day celebrations at Garrison Cadet College Kohat here.

Brigadier Hamid Jamil presented a report on the performance of the college and highlighted the important achievements.

Thousands of cadets graduating from Garrison Cadet College are now serving Pakistan in various fields at home and abroad. The college has become one of the best educational institutions in Pakistan, Brigadier Hamid Jamil said.

In his address at this occasion the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has paid tributes to the management of Garrison Cadet College Kohat for its efforts in promoting education. He said that students should prepare themselves to play their role in the development of the country.

>