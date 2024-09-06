KP CM Visits Capt Kernal Sher Khan Shaheed Mausoleum, Lays Wreath
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2024 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday visited the mausoleum of martyred Captain Kernal Sher Khan in district Swabi and laid wreath at the martyr's shrine and recited Fatiha.
On this occasion, a special prayer was offered for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs of armed and security forces.
Former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, MNA Shahram Tarakai, Provincial Ministers Aqibullah and Faisal Tarakai were also with the Chief Minister.
Speaking on the occasion the CM said that the brave soldiers of the security forces who laid down their lives for the motherland are our real heroes.
"Today is a day to pay homage to the sacrifices of these heroes," he said
He recalled the bravery of Captain Sher Khan and said that the martyr made a history of bravery by sacrificing his life to protect the motherland.
We are proud of the martyrs and veterans of Pakistan Army, said the Chief Minister, adding that due to the sacrifices of the martyrs of security and armed forces we were living a peaceful life in an independent country.
He said that the security forces have made eternal sacrifices in the war against terrorism, and the entire nation stands united with them.
