KP CM visits CMH, inquires about health of injured personnel

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Peshawar on Friday and inquired about the health of the security personnel injured during operation in CTD Complex Bannu.

The chief minister met with officers and jawans of Pakistan Army and inquired about their health and appreciated their courage and valour.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while paying tribute to bravery and of security personnel said that he is proud of jawans.

He said that the Pakistan Army has rendered matchless sacrifices for the protection and security of the people.