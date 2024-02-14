KP CM Visits Dera To Offer Condolences Over Death Of Ali Amin's Father
Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2024 | 03:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice(R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Wednesday visited the residence of former Federal minister Ali Amin to offer condolence over the death of his father- Major(retd) Aminullah Khan Gandarpur who had died due to cardiac arrest.
Accompanied by other high officials, the chief minister met with members of the bereaved family and offered condolences and Fateha for the departed soul.
The chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty grant courage and strength to them.
Separately, several other political figures paid visits to Ali Amin’s house and offered Fateh condolence over the sad demise of his father.
Among other political leaders, those visited include former governor Shah Farman, former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar, former speaker of KP Assembly Mushtaq Ghani and Jamshed Dasti.
