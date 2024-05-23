KP CM Visits Iranian Consulate Condoles Ebrahim Raisi Death
Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2024 | 09:52 PM
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Thursday visited Iranian consulate here and expressed grief and sorrow to Deputy Consul General Hussain Maliki over tragic deaths of Iranian President, Syed Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hussain Amir Abdullah and other dignitaries in helicopter crash incident
He recited Fatiha for departed souls of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions in the accident. The CM expressed conveyed heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families and the Iranian people over the tragedy.
"We are deeply shocked by the martyrdom of the Iranian president and his comrades in this tragic accident." he said adding that the people of Pakistan especially KP share the grief of the Iranian government and the people.
The chief minister also expressed good wishes for the new Iranian president. The Iranian Consul General thanked the Chief Minister and his colleagues for coming to offer condolences and sympathy.
