Open Menu

KP CM Visits Venue Of Aman Jirga, Takes Stock Of Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2024 | 09:50 PM

KP CM visits venue of Aman Jirga, takes stock of arrangements

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, on Friday paid a visit to the venue of the Aman Jirga being organized in District Khyber to take stock of the security and other arrangements for it.

Provincial government representatives, high ups of the relevant divisional and district administrations and police officers were also present on this occasion.

The chief minister on the occasion, was briefed about the security and other arrangements for the Jirga.

The chief minister has directed the administration to take immediate steps for providing all necessary facilities for the Jirga, adding that water, temporary washrooms, lighting, medical camps, and other essential facilities must be provided on priority basis further directing them to provide five thousand blankets for the Jirga participants.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Jirga Water Visit All Government

Recent Stories

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

2 hours ago
 Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

6 hours ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

7 hours ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

7 hours ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

7 hours ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

7 hours ago
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

8 hours ago
 Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T ..

Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup

8 hours ago
 Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

9 hours ago
 20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket a ..

20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines

9 hours ago
 England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in ..

England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan