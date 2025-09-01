Open Menu

KP CM Vows Rapid Rehabilitation After Floods

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2025 | 07:00 PM

KP CM vows rapid rehabilitation after floods

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur stated that recent rains severely affected several districts, with Buner, Shangla, Swabi, and Swat among the worst hit.

Speaking to journalists, he said provincial institutions were mobilized and rescue operations were completed within 24 hours. He confirmed 490 people lost their lives in the floods. Floodwaters up to 14 feet swept through, demolishing many houses.

He stated that heirs of the deceased have each received Rs. 2 million in compensation. Owners of completely destroyed houses are being given Rs.

1 million. Compensation for the injured is ongoing, but only 50% have been paid so far due to a shortage of checkbooks.

Chief Minister said restoration of infrastructure is underway and that assistance work is progressing at a rapid pace. He noted that the damage would have been less severe if dams had been built previously, adding that work on new dams has now begun.

He admitted that Rs. 1 million is not enough to fully rebuild a house but is meant as immediate assistance to help victims return to normal life.

Recent Stories

realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with L ..

Realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with Lucky Draws and Activities, Mar ..

3 hours ago
 vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Amba ..

Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400

3 hours ago
 BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During ..

BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During 1H-2025, Approves 10% Cash Di ..

3 hours ago
 PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Servi ..

PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Service Level Agreement to Enhance ..

3 hours ago
 PFUJ two days FEC meeting

PFUJ two days FEC meeting

3 hours ago
 Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award ..

Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously

6 hours ago
Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and tr ..

Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class

7 hours ago
 China proposes establishment of SCO Development Ba ..

China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit

7 hours ago
 Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in P ..

Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan