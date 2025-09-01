KP CM Vows Rapid Rehabilitation After Floods
Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2025 | 07:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur stated that recent rains severely affected several districts, with Buner, Shangla, Swabi, and Swat among the worst hit.
Speaking to journalists, he said provincial institutions were mobilized and rescue operations were completed within 24 hours. He confirmed 490 people lost their lives in the floods. Floodwaters up to 14 feet swept through, demolishing many houses.
He stated that heirs of the deceased have each received Rs. 2 million in compensation. Owners of completely destroyed houses are being given Rs.
1 million. Compensation for the injured is ongoing, but only 50% have been paid so far due to a shortage of checkbooks.
Chief Minister said restoration of infrastructure is underway and that assistance work is progressing at a rapid pace. He noted that the damage would have been less severe if dams had been built previously, adding that work on new dams has now begun.
He admitted that Rs. 1 million is not enough to fully rebuild a house but is meant as immediate assistance to help victims return to normal life.
Recent Stories
Realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with Lucky Draws and Activities, Mar ..
Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400
BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During 1H-2025, Approves 10% Cash Di ..
PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Service Level Agreement to Enhance ..
PFUJ two days FEC meeting
Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously
Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class
China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit
Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP CM vows rapid rehabilitation after floods1 minute ago
-
Education Department declared one thousand primary schools for flood affectees relief camps1 minute ago
-
32 acres of drug hemp cultivation destroyed in Kalat’s Mangchar11 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker denounces robbery at MNA Dr Vankwani’s residence NA11 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns hearing of Toshakhana-II case without proceedings11 minutes ago
-
Steps underway for rehabilitation, resettlement of flood victims: Dr. Amjad11 minutes ago
-
Voter awareness session held at SBKWU Quetta21 minutes ago
-
DC Larkana visits embankments of Indus River, chairs meeting to review Malid un Nabi arrangements21 minutes ago
-
First animated video released to raise awareness on cervical cancer, preventive HPV vaccine21 minutes ago
-
MPAs discuss flood situation, road issues with DC21 minutes ago
-
Naveed announces one month salary for flood victims, calls for united action against climate change21 minutes ago
-
Wildlife Rangers recover 92 wild birds21 minutes ago