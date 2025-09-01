KP CM vows rapid rehabilitation after floods

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur stated that recent rains severely affected several districts, with Buner, Shangla, Swabi, and Swat among the worst hit.

Speaking to journalists, he said provincial institutions were mobilized and rescue operations were completed within 24 hours. He confirmed 490 people lost their lives in the floods. Floodwaters up to 14 feet swept through, demolishing many houses.

He stated that heirs of the deceased have each received Rs. 2 million in compensation. Owners of completely destroyed houses are being given Rs.

1 million. Compensation for the injured is ongoing, but only 50% have been paid so far due to a shortage of checkbooks.

Chief Minister said restoration of infrastructure is underway and that assistance work is progressing at a rapid pace. He noted that the damage would have been less severe if dams had been built previously, adding that work on new dams has now begun.

He admitted that Rs. 1 million is not enough to fully rebuild a house but is meant as immediate assistance to help victims return to normal life.