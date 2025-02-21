KP CM vows to make varsities self sufficient, promote quality education

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Friday expressed the government's commitment to stabilize the public sector universities financially to achieve self-sufficiency.

Addressing the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar, convocation 2025, as Chancellor, he noted that upon assuming office, universities faced arrears of 72 billion rupees, which had been reduced to 24 billion rupees.

He said that plans were underway to establish a system ensuring timely payment of salaries and pensions, aiming for universities to achieve self-sufficiency and emerge from financial crises.

Gandapur announced an increase in scholarship funds and initiatives providing students with opportunities to study abroad.

He revealed plans to offer free education for female students in the province, stating that an educated mother is pivotal to building an educated society.

During the ceremony, a total of 555 graduates received their degrees across Bachelor's, Master's, and PhD programs.

Additionally, 23 top-performing graduates were honored with gold medals for their outstanding academic achievements.

In his address, CM Gandapur congratulated the graduates, their parents, and the faculty.

He expressed pride in UET Peshawar, highlighting its reputation as a prestigious institution not only in the province but throughout the country.

He acknowledged the university's significant contributions to the fields of engineering and technology.

The CM also commended UET Peshawar for adapting to contemporary needs by introducing new programs.

He encouraged graduates to pursue advancements in research and technology, noting the vast opportunities available in these sectors.

Gandapur highlighted ongoing efforts to create employment opportunities for graduates by promoting the industrial sector.

He announced the introduction of loan schemes for doctors and engineers in the upcoming budget, enabling graduates to become job creators rather than job seekers.

The event was attended by Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi, university officials, faculty members, graduates, and their families.