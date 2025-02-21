KP CM Vows To Make Varsities Self Sufficient, Promote Quality Education
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2025 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Friday expressed the government's commitment to stabilize the public sector universities financially to achieve self-sufficiency.
Addressing the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar, convocation 2025, as Chancellor, he noted that upon assuming office, universities faced arrears of 72 billion rupees, which had been reduced to 24 billion rupees.
He said that plans were underway to establish a system ensuring timely payment of salaries and pensions, aiming for universities to achieve self-sufficiency and emerge from financial crises.
Gandapur announced an increase in scholarship funds and initiatives providing students with opportunities to study abroad.
He revealed plans to offer free education for female students in the province, stating that an educated mother is pivotal to building an educated society.
During the ceremony, a total of 555 graduates received their degrees across Bachelor's, Master's, and PhD programs.
Additionally, 23 top-performing graduates were honored with gold medals for their outstanding academic achievements.
In his address, CM Gandapur congratulated the graduates, their parents, and the faculty.
He expressed pride in UET Peshawar, highlighting its reputation as a prestigious institution not only in the province but throughout the country.
He acknowledged the university's significant contributions to the fields of engineering and technology.
The CM also commended UET Peshawar for adapting to contemporary needs by introducing new programs.
He encouraged graduates to pursue advancements in research and technology, noting the vast opportunities available in these sectors.
Gandapur highlighted ongoing efforts to create employment opportunities for graduates by promoting the industrial sector.
He announced the introduction of loan schemes for doctors and engineers in the upcoming budget, enabling graduates to become job creators rather than job seekers.
The event was attended by Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi, university officials, faculty members, graduates, and their families.
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Rashid launches Fathers’ Endowment Ramadan campaign
EDGE to further secure ammunition supply chain under PT Pindad LOI
EDGE Group, SIATT announce deal with Brazilian Navy for advanced MANSUP Anti-shi ..
UAE National MMA Championship kicks off tomorrow in Dubai
DEWA highlights its role in consolidating government innovation, celebrating inn ..
Emirates SkyCargo crowned International Airline of Year at STAT Times Internatio ..
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre opens submissions for 4th Kanz Al Jeel Award
UAE global model in empowering People of Determination: Nahyan bin Mubarak
UAE ranked leading global humanitarian aid provider: Hamdan Al Mazrouei
EDGE Group, OSI Maritime Systems to develop national bridge system within UAE
Ministry of Education issues Emirati Day for Education Celebration Guide
Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with French DCI
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP CM vows to make varsities self sufficient, promote quality education6 minutes ago
-
Meeting decides anti encroachment operation on Nasir Bagh Road6 minutes ago
-
Youth key to Pakistan’s progress: Rana Mashhood16 minutes ago
-
DIG takes strict notice on alleged forces marriage og minor girl in Jacobabad26 minutes ago
-
FJWU stands in firm solidarity with Kashmir26 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi all set to host ICC Champions Trophy matches36 minutes ago
-
LHVs urged to raise awareness about family planning36 minutes ago
-
Fake spices manufacturing unit unearthed36 minutes ago
-
Khursheed Shah to inaugurate springs floral festival at Sukkur IBA46 minutes ago
-
Tank police arrest proclaimed offender46 minutes ago
-
Biker killed in road accident46 minutes ago
-
District administration prepares for Ramazan relief46 minutes ago