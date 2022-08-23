KP CM vows to resolve all issues in merged tribal districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Tuesday said that the provincial government would stand with people of tribal districts and would take every step to resolve their all issues.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Minister Zakat and Usher, Anwar Zen Khan who briefed him about the ongoing peace sit-in in Bajaur, demanding steps for improving law and order situation in the Bajaur.

In the meeting, they held a detailed discussion on the ongoing tribal peace sit-in and the overall situation in other tribal districts.

On the directives of the Chief Minister, Special Assistant for Information , Barister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif and Minister Anwer Zeb Khan would visit Bajaur district on Wednesday to meet the negotiation committee of the tribal Jirga.

He said that solution to every problem lies in negotiations and present problem would also be resolved very soon through talks.