UrduPoint.com

KP CM Vows To Resolve All Issues In Merged Tribal Districts

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2022 | 03:00 PM

KP CM vows to resolve all issues in merged tribal districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Tuesday said that the provincial government would stand with people of tribal districts and would take every step to resolve their all issues.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Minister Zakat and Usher, Anwar Zen Khan who briefed him about the ongoing peace sit-in in Bajaur, demanding steps for improving law and order situation in the Bajaur.

In the meeting, they held a detailed discussion on the ongoing tribal peace sit-in and the overall situation in other tribal districts.

On the directives of the Chief Minister, Special Assistant for Information , Barister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif and Minister Anwer Zeb Khan would visit Bajaur district on Wednesday to meet the negotiation committee of the tribal Jirga.

He said that solution to every problem lies in negotiations and present problem would also be resolved very soon through talks.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jirga Law And Order Visit Muhammad Ali All Government

Recent Stories

Punjab reports 49 deaths due to torrential rains

Punjab reports 49 deaths due to torrential rains

16 minutes ago
 UK largest bilateral development partner of Pakist ..

UK largest bilateral development partner of Pakistan: Ayaz Sadiq

2 hours ago
 Pakistan offers conducive environment for US inves ..

Pakistan offers conducive environment for US investors, entrepreneurs: Masood Kh ..

2 hours ago
 PM leaves for Doha on two-day official visit to Qa ..

PM leaves for Doha on two-day official visit to Qatar

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 August 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd August 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.