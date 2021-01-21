(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Abdul Karim Khan Thursday assured owners of sugar mills of Peshawar region to address their all problems in order to put the industry on track of development.

Talking to a representative delegation of Premier Sugar Mills, Mardan and Khazana Sugar Mills, Peshawar here Thursday, he said that Ghur Control Act 1948 would be implemented in letter and spirit to promote sugar industry in the region.

The special assistant said that Ghur Ghanis are miserably neglecting the principles of hygiene as chances of the spread of various diseases have been increased.

Abdul Karim Khan stressed the need for evolving of a concrete strategy for the promotion of sugar industry in the province, adding that the government is taking serious steps for the facilitation of the investors of sugar industry.