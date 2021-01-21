UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP CM's Aide Assures To Address Sugar Industry Problems

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 11:30 PM

KP CM's aide assures to address sugar industry problems

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Abdul Karim Khan Thursday assured owners of sugar mills of Peshawar region to address their all problems in order to put the industry on track of development.

Talking to a representative delegation of Premier Sugar Mills, Mardan and Khazana Sugar Mills, Peshawar here Thursday, he said that Ghur Control Act 1948 would be implemented in letter and spirit to promote sugar industry in the region.

The special assistant said that Ghur Ghanis are miserably neglecting the principles of hygiene as chances of the spread of various diseases have been increased.

Abdul Karim Khan stressed the need for evolving of a concrete strategy for the promotion of sugar industry in the province, adding that the government is taking serious steps for the facilitation of the investors of sugar industry.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mardan All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Poirier vs Mcgregor 2 to be Aired on &#039;UFC Ara ..

35 minutes ago

Russian Ambassador to US Antonov Says Still No Con ..

12 minutes ago

Forgery case: Court reserves verdict on bail plea

12 minutes ago

Meeting of Normandy Four Political Aides to Be Hel ..

15 minutes ago

Senior Russian Lawmaker Talks Cooperation, Mideast ..

15 minutes ago

UET employees get time scale upgradation

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.