PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Information and Local Governments, Kamran Bangash Monday congratulated tribal people and elected representatives on the completion of one year of elections in the merged districts.

In a statement issued here , he said that on July 20, 2019, for the first time in history, 21 tribal members were elected in the merged districts and they had been given representation in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in which 16 members were elected through elections while four women and 1 minority member also became part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on reserved seats.

Briefing the media along with members of the provincial assembly, Shafiq Afridi, Ayesha Bano and Anita Mehsud, he said that the journey of development in the tribal districts was in full swing under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

He said that various projects were being completed under the Accelerated Development Program to alleviate the 72-year-old deprivation of the tribal districts.

For the first time, the tribal people have been given the right to appeal, argue and the facility to have a lawyer. Similarly through Sehat Sahulat Card, free treatment facility had been provided to every family in the merged districts, he added.

He said the work was also in progress to provide employment opportunities to the youth of the merged districts.

1404 posts had been created in the Village and Neighborhood Councils under the local government system while 25 TMAs had been notified in the districts besides 50 arm roll trucks and 600 containers had been provided to the tribal districts for cleaning and removal of garbage, he further informed.

Kamran Bangash said hat 1297 posts had been created in the health sector while 4495 posts had been created in the education sector.

The special assistant said that the scope of Rescue 1122 had been extended to the tribal districts where 21 rescue stations were under construction while 4 stations were fully operational.

In addition, 1861 posts have been created in the rescue out of which 1193 posts are in the merged districts on which domicile holders have been recruited while the remaining posts will also be filled soon.

Under Insaf Rozgar Scheme, 4118 persons had been provided interest free loans of Rs 945 million while Khyber Pass Economic Corridor had been approved at a cost of Rs 66 billion, he added.

The special assistant said that apart from this, accelerated development under the program, projects worth Rs 24 billion had been completed in the merged districts during the year 2019-20, while a significant amount of Rs 49 billion had been allocated for the financial year 2020-21.