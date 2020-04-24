UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP CM's Aide, DC Handover Cheque To Affected Family

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 05:26 PM

KP CM's aide, DC handover cheque to affected family

Advisor to KP CM on Excise & Taxation, Syed Ghazi Ghazan Jamal Deputy Commissioner (DC) Orakzai, Wasil Khan Khattak handed over a cheque of Rs.1 million on behalf of the provincial government to a natural disaster affected family, said an official handout issued here Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Advisor to KP CM on Excise & Taxation, Syed Ghazi Ghazan Jamal Deputy Commissioner (DC) Orakzai, Wasil Khan Khattak handed over a cheque of Rs.1 million on behalf of the provincial government to a natural disaster affected family, said an official handout issued here Friday.

Two children were died and their mother was critically wounded in an incident of falling of boulder on the house of late Ghani Badshah in Village Kot of Ali Khel tribe occurred on April 21.4.2020.

On this occasion, the Advisor to KP CM and Deputy Commissioner, Orakzai also offered fateha for the eternal peace of the deceased.

The bereaved family has expressed gratitude to both provincial government and district administration for sharing their grief.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died Boulder Ghazi April Family Government Million

Recent Stories

ADB to provide $1.7b to Pakistan to right impact o ..

2 minutes ago

PIA reduces special flights’ fares by 20% to 30%

11 minutes ago

EU's Barnier deplores lack of progress in Brexit t ..

4 minutes ago

German Cup final postponed

4 minutes ago

NAB files reference against Gwadar revenue officer ..

4 minutes ago

PM's Ehsaas Telethon raises Rs 2.7 bln in Rawalpin ..

29 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.