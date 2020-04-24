Advisor to KP CM on Excise & Taxation, Syed Ghazi Ghazan Jamal Deputy Commissioner (DC) Orakzai, Wasil Khan Khattak handed over a cheque of Rs.1 million on behalf of the provincial government to a natural disaster affected family, said an official handout issued here Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Advisor to KP CM on Excise & Taxation, Syed Ghazi Ghazan Jamal Deputy Commissioner (DC) Orakzai, Wasil Khan Khattak handed over a cheque of Rs.1 million on behalf of the provincial government to a natural disaster affected family, said an official handout issued here Friday.

Two children were died and their mother was critically wounded in an incident of falling of boulder on the house of late Ghani Badshah in Village Kot of Ali Khel tribe occurred on April 21.4.2020.

On this occasion, the Advisor to KP CM and Deputy Commissioner, Orakzai also offered fateha for the eternal peace of the deceased.

The bereaved family has expressed gratitude to both provincial government and district administration for sharing their grief.