KP CM's Aide Dismisses Report Of Firing On Govt Delegation's Helicopter

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2024 | 12:30 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, Barrister Dr. Saif here on Saturday dismissed reports of firing on the government delegation’s helicopter in Parachinar and termed such reports as baseless.

He confirmed that the delegation was completely safe and peace negotiations were progressing successfully.

Barrister Dr. Saif stated that on the directives of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the government delegation was engaged in dialogue with local leaders and tribal elders in district Kurram to restore peace and stability.

He highlighted that, in the first phase, detailed and constructive meetings were held with Shia community leaders, during which critical issues were discussed in depth.

In the next phase, meetings will be conducted with Sunni community leaders, he said.

The Advisor emphasized that the government's top priority was to facilitate a ceasefire between both parties and establish lasting peace.

The chief minister has issued clear instructions to resolve all issues through dialogue and negotiations, ensuring long-term stability in the region, he said and added that the government delegation was making every possible effort to end tensions in the district and all matters were being addressed amicably.

