KP CM's Aide Urges Officers To Play Role In Protecting Youth From Social Evils
Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2024 | 02:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jehan has urged the officers of the Youth Affairs Department to fulfil their responsibilities in protecting the youth from social evils and encouraging them towards healthy activities while organising awareness campaigns against drugs in society.
He said that the officers of the department take steps to attract the youth to voluntary activities in plantation campaigns for environmental protection. He further said that the provincial government launched Ehsaas Rozgar Scheme to employ the youth of the province, as a result of which free loans will be provided to the youth to start their employment and businesses.
He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of District Youth Officers of Peshawar and Mardan Divisions in Peshawar on Thursday.
Director of Youth Affairs Dr Noman Mujahid was also present in the meeting.
On this occasion, the Director of Youth Affairs briefed the Adviser about the ongoing activities of the department and the future annual Calendar plan for the welfare of the youth. He was also apprised of the latest position of youth centres to be established for the youth.
The advisor emphasised on organising of various district festivals as annual entertainment activities under Youth Affairs. He also discussed with the officers the development plans of the government regarding the youth and the youth entrepreneurship plan through the IT board.
The adviser assured of strengthening the district's infrastructure of directorate in the province. He urged the officers to play a role in the mental health of the youth and effective drug prevention.
APP/aqk
