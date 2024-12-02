Open Menu

KP CM's Relative Gunned Down In Kulachi

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2024 | 12:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Saqlain Khan Gandapur, a relative of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, was shot dead by unknown assailants here in the Kulachi tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan district.

The deceased was the son of Sardar Ismail Khan Gandapur and brother of former provincial assembly candidate Sardar Faridun Khan Gandapur.

The family sources confirmed that the victim’s father, Ismail Khan, is the first cousin of Amin Ullah Khan Gandapur, the father of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Local authorities are investigating the incident and have assured the public that further action will be taken.

APP/akt

