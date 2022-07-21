UrduPoint.com

KP CM's Task Force On Prevention Of Power Theft Becomes Operational

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 21, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Chief Minister's Task Force constituted for prevention of power theft and recovery from consumers under the chairmanship of the Secretary Energy & Power has become operational

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Minister's Task Force constituted for prevention of power theft and recovery from consumers under the chairmanship of the Secretary Energy & Power has become operational.

During the short period of last three days, the Task Force in collaboration with Peshawar Electric Supply Company has made record recovery of Rs.27,82460 and after removing 807 direct hooks has arrested 38 power pilferers red handedly. Furthermore, 225 others have been booked for power theft, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Under the supervision of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PESCO, Engineer Jabbar Khan, special teams constituted headed by the concerned Deputy Commissioners (DCs) are carrying door-to-door campaign against power pilferers and for recovery of outstanding dues from defaulters in various districts including Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, Swabi, Khyber, Bannu and all districts of Hazara division.

These teams have registered 478 cases of power theft and recovered an amount of Rs.

24,19,363 while 38 people using direct hooks have been arrested.

Similarly, during the operation wires and other equipment worth Rs.3,63,097 have also been taken into possession. Special Secretary Energy & Power, Tashfeen Haider is monitoring the operation of the provincial level task force established in Energy & Power Department which is working in close liaison with district and tehsil level task force committees through Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and PESCO officials.

Chairman, Chief Minister's Task Force, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah and CEO PESCO Engineer Jabbar have appreciated the personal interest and cooperation of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Chief Secretary, Dr Shehzad Bangash in the prevention of power pilferage and recovery of outstanding dues from defaulters and were hopeful that this step will prove effective in overcoming power shortage in the province.

