KP collects Rs.42bn revenue from own resources: Taimur Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :KP Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said that the provincial government during last financial 2019-20 has collected record revenue of Rs.42 billion from its own resources. The receipt is not included net hydel profit and royalty from oil and gas.

In a tweet here Sunday, the provincial finance minister said that despite coronavirus pandemic the provincial government had collected 33% additional revenue as compare to financial year 2018-19 that is a good message for the future of the province.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has also achieved milestone success in the collection of receipts. Ahead of sales tax on service it has collected Rs.17 billion against the target of Rs.10 billion.

The receipts from mines and mineral sector, he said, had also registered increase while excise and land revenue has shown a meager decline.

However, after coronavirus pandemic, he was optimistic of increase in the receipts of these sectors.

The provincial minister said that through studying the revenue sector of Federal and other provinces, they can achieve the desire results after introducing reforms. He said that maximum concentration has been paid on bringing reforms in the sector and competent officers have been brought into forefront to achieve these targets.

Taimur Saleem Jhagra urged upon the KPRA for bringing improvement in the system of collecting tax on services while introduction of reforms in mines & minerals and energy sector can also help in collection of maximum revenue. He said that land revenue and urban property tax sectors are also of prime importance regarding revenue collection.