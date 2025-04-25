KP Colleges' Teachers Announce Boycott Of Academic Activities, Examinations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2025 | 03:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) College teachers across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday announced a province-wide boycott of academic activities in protest against alleged bureaucratic interference in colleges in Bannu and Peshawar.
They had demanded an official apology from the concerned authorities and warned of a complete boycott of the upcoming intermediate examinations scheduled to begin on May 7 if their grievances were not addressed.
In a statement issued by Professor Abdul Hameed Afridi, President of the College Teachers Association, it was declared that all educational activities in public sector colleges across the province would remain suspended on Friday.
He emphasized that college teachers would not tolerate administrative injustices and disrespect under any circumstances.
The statement highlighted that while teachers fully cooperated with the administration during the matriculation exams, this should not be mistaken for weakness.
The association strongly condemned the recent conduct of deputy commissioners at Government Degree College Domail, Bannu, and Superior Science College, Peshawar, describing their behavior as highly inappropriate and unacceptable.
Professor Afridi urged the Chief Secretary to take immediate notice of the incidents and take strict disciplinary action against the officials involved.
He warned that if the issue remained unresolved, college teachers would boycott the intermediate examinations scheduled to begin on May 7.
APP/adi
