KP colleges to remain closed from April1-7

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :The Higher education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday announced spring vacations for all public and private colleges of the province from April 1 to April 7.

A notification issued here said the competent authority in Higher Education Department was pleased to order that all the public and private colleges of the province shall remain closed for spring vacations with effect from 1-4-2022 to 07-4-2022.