KP Commission on the status of Women calls on DC

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad said that steps will be taken with the help of the Commission on the Status of Women to provide protection to working women working in district administrations and sub-offices.

A delegation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women, led by Dr. Rifat Sardar, Chairperson, called on Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis in his office.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad apprised the members of the delegation about the existing measures to ensure protection for women in all District Administration Offices and all other departments regarding the status of women, mutual equality and working women in Abbottabad District.

He informed the delegation, at present there are two women Additional Assistant Commissioners in the district administration including Additional Assistant Commissioner-I Marvi Malik and Additional Assistant Commissioner-II Akasha Karan.

It was emphasized at the meeting that in the future, in collaboration with the district administration and the commission, a comprehensive plan of action would be worked out for the betterment of working women in all the district sub-offices and for carrying out their duties without fear or favor.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad appreciated the services of the commission and assured full cooperation from the district administration to the commission.

The meeting was attended by Farzana Afzal Secretary Commission, Dr. Amna Durrani Director Programs and Aimal Rashid Administrative Officer Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission for Women.