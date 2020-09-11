KP commissioners meet to resolve public complaints instantly

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commissioners revenue held a meeting with senior member board of revenue Syed Zafar Ali Shah in chair here on Friday and took several decisions for addressing public complaints pertaining to the revenue department.

According to a spokesperson of the revenue department, the meeting discussed the gamut of issues pertaining to receipt transfer, performance of revenue courts, computerization and redressing of public complaints.� Speaking on the occasion the senior member of the Revenue board said the process of holding darbar at all districts to instantly address complaints of masses relating to the revenue department.� He said staff transfer policy should be implemented under the directives of the provincial government, adding, all commissioners should ensure transparency in provincial development programmes through personal monitoring.� He said the revenue commissioner should regularly pay visits to sub-offices to timely resolve public complaints.

Briefing the meeting was told that 18 new service delivery centers would be functional which would offer computerized Fard and land transfer facility to people of 18 tehsil of the province.� Syed Zafar Ali Shah directed the commissioners to review performance of revenue officers and staff with respect to measures they took for addressing public complaints.

He said commissioners should contact the public and inquire about their revenue-related issues, adding, immediate action should be taken for their addressal.

He also urged commissioners to pay special attention to complaints posted on citizen portal and take measures for retrieving state land and the land leased.�He directed that the new lease plan should be prepared according to currentmarket value of the land which lease or agreement stood expired now.