KP Communication Deptt To Start E-work Order: Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 06:09 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communication and Works Akbar Ayub Khan Monday said the department would soon launch e-work order after successful launching of e-billing and e-bidding

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communication and Works Akbar Ayub Khan Monday said the department would soon launch e-work order after successful launching of e-billing and e-bidding.

Presiding over a review meeting here, he said work of e-work order would be completed by the end of this year that would make the whole tender system computerized and free of corruption.

He directed the officials concerned that no lethargy would be accepted in delaying the computerization process and asked all Superintending Engineers to supervise all the schemes by themselves and ensure timely completion of all projects.

The meeting was attended by Secretary C&W Engineer Shahab Khattak, Chief Engineer Central Mohammad Ayub, CE North M Tariq, CE merged districts Shahid Hussain, Director IT and Superintending Engineers.

