KP Community School Teachers Demand Increase In Salaries

January 24, 2023

The elementary and secondary community school teachers across the province have demanded increase in their salaries

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The elementary and secondary community school teachers across the province have demanded increase in their salaries.

According to the details, community school teachers are working in elementary and secondary education across the province and their salary is Rs 21,000 per month which is less than a laborer's income, while regular teachers are receiving more than Rs 50,000.

Most of the teachers have been associated with teaching for 8 to 10 years and they do not have the same benefits as other regular teachers.

The buildings of elementary girls' Primary schools have also been provided by the teachers.

They demanded of the provincial government to regularize elementary and secondary school teachers to give them their rightful position and increase their salaries reasonably.

